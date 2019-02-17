PPP pledges to stand up for all Guyanese at historic stakeholders’ forum

As it gears up for the constitutionally mandated General and Regional Elections, the People’s Progressives Party/Civic (PPP/C) has commenced promised public consultations.

During a stakeholders’ forum for a framework on national development held at the New Thriving Restaurant at Providence, East Bank Demerara on Saturday, the Party’s leaders emphasised the need to be realistic in delivering promising to the people.

Addressing the packed gathering which included a wide cross section of Guyanese, Opposition Leader and General Secretary of the PPP, Bharrat Jagdeo, said these stakeholder engagements are important and could have a defining influence on the future of the country.

He pointed out, however, these consultation have not only now started but was prevalent even when the party was in office and was significant in the transformation of Guyana from a poor country to middle-income and this was done without oil.

He went on to say that during these consultations, there will be hundreds of ideas coming in, but nothing will get into the manifesto that cannot be funded.

The Opposition Leader pointed out that the coalition Government made seven promises for large-scale infrastructural projects in the 2019 Budget that have no source of funding such as the paved road from Linden to Mabura and a bridge across the Kurupukari River.

Turning his attention to the impending oil and gas, Jagdeo contended that one of things a PPP government will ensure is that Guyanese benefit equally from the sector.

He added, “We as a country, all of us together, have to ensure that the people who come here to invest that they are treated well and they make money – the oil companies – but the share of the wealth come to our people.”

According to the PPP’s General Secretary, the party is working on a framework that will make every Guyanese, despite their political affiliation, feel that they are part of its vision and will benefit from what is coming in the future.

Among those at the stakeholders’ forum on Saturday were the business community, religious organisations, non-governmental organisations and other members of civil society.