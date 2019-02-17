2 reportedly confessed to collecting $2M to kill Chinese businessman

Two men, who were arrested on Thursday last after a Chinese businessman was lashed in the face with a hammer in what was believed to be a robbery attempt at Skeldon, Corriverton, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), have reportedly confessed to having been paid to murder the businessman.

According to reports, on Thursday, the two bandits drove up in a heavily tinted Toyota Primo motorcar and entered the window-making factory.
Guyana Times was told that the men walked up to the businessman and hit him with the hammer to the face.

According to reports, the men were seen rushing out of the building, hurriedly entering the waiting car before it sped away. The businessman was rushed to the Skeldon Hospital where he was admitted a patient.

Meanwhile, based on the description and number plate given to Police by persons in the area, Police intercepted a car at a roadblock on the Corentyne.

According to Police, only the driver was in the vehicle and his address was given as Lodge, Georgetown. The Police noted that the driver could not give a reasonable explanation as to why he was in Berbice. He was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, at Number 50 Village, Police arrested another man who could not give a reasonable explanation for being in Berbice. He is from Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

This newspaper was told that both men confessed to being paid $1 million each by a city businessman to kill the Chinese man.
The suspects claimed in their confession statement that the money was sent to them via a taxi driver.

As Police continue their investigation, they are on the hunt for two other men from Georgetown in connection to the murder.

