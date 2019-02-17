RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Rusal operations shut down following protest action against 1% increase
Matters have come to a halt at the Russian Aluminium Company, Rusal, with operations shut down and workers protesting an arbitrary one per cent...
Guaidó sets up possible confrontation over US aid
Venezuela's self-declared interim leader has set up a confrontation over US aid by calling for Venezuelans to cross borders and bring it into the...
WI batsman Chris Gayle to retire from ODI cricket after 2019 World Cup
West Indies batsman Chris Gayle will retire from one-day international cricket after this year's World Cup. Gayle, 39, has played 284 ODIs since his...
Plans on stream for new school, Police Outpost in Eteringbang
Following a recent meeting with Commander of the 'F' Division, Kevin Adonis, a team from the Education Ministry and residents of Eteringbang Region Seven...
PPP commits to reverse burdensome taxes – Ali tells stakeholders
Addressing a packed audience at the historic stakeholders’ forum at the New Thrieving Restaurant, Proividence East Bank Demerara on Saturday evening, the People’s Progressive...
PPP pledges to stand up for all Guyanese at historic stakeholders’ forum
As it gears up for the constitutionally mandated General and Regional Elections, the People’s Progressives Party/Civic (PPP/C) has commenced promised public consultations. During a stakeholders’...
2 reportedly confessed to collecting $2M to kill Chinese businessman
Two men, who were arrested on Thursday last after a Chinese businessman was lashed in the face with a hammer in what was believed...
EYEWITNESS: Another…
EYEWITNESS INEWS -
…PNC/AFC democratic breach? It’s a fact of life that in the elections season, incumbent governments will try to get away with slipping in some campaigning...
Mon Repos fire leaves 1 dead, 7 homeless
One woman is dead and seven people are now homeless after a swept through a two-storey wooden building in the wee of Sunday at...
Mabura man stabbed during scuffle with drinking partners
A 50-year-old man is said to be nursing stab wounds following a-five men scuffle at 47 Miles, Mabura, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) on Friday....