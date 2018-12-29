PPP not ruling out newcomer as Presidential candidate- Party GS

As the race heats up for the selection of a Presidential candidate for the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Opposition Leader Dr Bharrat Jagdeo is not ruling out the possibility of a newcomer to governance emerging as the candidate.

The PPP’s General Secretary (GS) was quizzed on what to expected from the process after a recent Executive Committee meeting.

Contrary to previous reports, Jagdeo has not ruled out the possibility that a candidate without Cabinet experience could make the cut.

“I said it’s harder for a new person in the position, not that it is impossible but it’s harder because they would not have the exposure being in the Cabinet before like I did, so I was very familiar with all the issues that came up in Cabinet so it was easier for me to move seamlessly into the position…it is harder but anyone would have a chance whether you are new or old, whether you had been in the Cabinet or not. Once you meet the eligibility criteria then you would have a chance to present your candidature” Jagdeo, who was a former President, explained.

Jagdeo also pointed out that his Party has a history of consensus candidates.

He therefore noted that in the past secret ballots were unnecessary, but outlined that this current process will be done via the secret ballot route.

With the recent passage of a no-confidence vote against the incumbent APNU/AFC government, the Constitution stipulates that elections must be called within 3 months.

As such, parties have either begun or intensified the task of identifying a presidential candidate.

There are several persons who are interested in being the PPP’s top candidate, some of them include Members of Parliament Anil Nandlall, Irfaan Ali, Gail Teixeira and Dr Frank Anthony.