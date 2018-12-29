Noel Fernandes wins GTT’s Biggest Christmas Ever BMW X1 promotion

On Friday, December 28, a combination of excitement, suspense and anticipation filled the atmosphere at the Stabroek Market Square, Georgetown as the four finalists for GTT’s Christmas promotion competed against each other for the grand prize of a BMW X1, which comes with one year free insurance and one year free super 95 gas from GuyOil.

Families and supporters of the four finalists flooded the location to back their favourite contestant.

With voting being the first leg of the competition, Shameer Rahamut, Shinella Charles, Noel Fernandes and Sean Charles all battled through several obstacle challenges in the second leg of the competition to win the grand prize.

Quadrupling his competitors’ votes with help from the public was Enterprise Gardens, Noel Fernandes.

He also scored ample points in the obstacle challenges which led to Fernandes emerging as the winner of GTT’s BMW X1.

After being announced the winner of the BMW X1, Fernandes in full excitement said he was elated to be the victor of the competition.

“I feel very deserving. I placed my best foot forward and this is the reward I am reaping now. I am just thankful to GTT for affording me such an opportunity and I promise to take good care of the vehicle and drive responsibly.”

An overjoyed Fernandes drove off in his new BMW X1 with his wife and son who both shared his sentiments.

However, with the “do more” company everyone left a winner. Copping the second prize was Sean Charles from Agricola who took home $150,000. Sean was well supported by his five children and wife. He expressed gratitude to GTT and his supporters.

Stealing the crowd’s heart was Shinella Charles who placed third and took away $100,000, followed by Shameer Rahamut who walked away with $50,000.

The finalists were all scored by four judges; media personality, Gordon Moseley, GTT’s brand Ambassadors, Poonam Singh and Drew Thooven and GTT’s Director of Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), Devi Sukdeo.

External Auditors from TSD Lal and Co Chartered Accountants were also on hand to ensure impartiality in the judging process.

Senior Marketing Executive at GTT and Event Coordinator, Tashandra Inniss said, “This has been one of the most successful events coming out of GTT. We have managed to meet our targets while still supporting our customers. We are extremely happy about the outcome and we cannot wait for the next big thing.”

Partnering on the promotion with GTT was Guyoil Company who handed over one year free supply of Super 95 Gas to the winner of the BMW X1.

Marketing and Sales Manager at Guyoil, Jacqueline James said the aim of the partnership was to make the winner’s life relaxed for one year. “Guyoil is always about giving back to its customers, not only its corporate customers but our residential customers as well. We look forward to doing more joint partnership with GTT in the future.”

GTT in a statement said that it is aiming to give back more to its customers in the New Year with more exciting promotions.