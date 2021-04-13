PPP Councillor in Region 10 dies

Gem Narine, a Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) Councillor in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) has died.

Information on Narine’s age and cause of death were not immediately available.

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has not yet issued an official statement on the woman’s passing.

Several persons have taken to social media to offer condolences to the bereaved family members and friends of Narine.

Region Ten Member of Parliament (MP) Jermaine Figueira posted: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of councillor Gem Narine. A woman who was such a beautiful soul. On behalf of the people of Region Ten and Linden, I extend sincerest condolences to her family, relatives, friends and comrades. May the comfort and strength of Almighty GOD be with you all, during this sad time”.