Foulis man attacks brother with cutlass during row over broken door lock

A 44-year-old man of Thirteenth Street, Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is in police custody after he attacked his brother with a cutlass today.

The incident occurred at around 14:58hrs at their home at Foulis, ECD.

The victim, Deonauth Ramnarai, who resides at the same address, was dealt several chops about his back, chest and forehead.

According to the police, the men were having an argument over “the breaking of a door lock” when the suspect armed himself with a cutlass and began to attack his brother.

The victim proceeded to Enmore Police Station where he was escorted to Enmore Polyclinic Centre. He was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, treated and discharged.

The suspect was apprehended by the police and is in custody at Enmore Police Station.

Investigations are in progress.