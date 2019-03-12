PPP Commissioners walk out of GECOM meeting

say discussions based on house to house registration, not general election

The Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Commissioners on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) moments ago walked out of a statutory meeting after the commission insisted on discussing house to house registration instead of election.

Commissioner Sase Gunraj, told the media, that the dialogue between the parties at the meeting did not focus or even touch on the topic of the holding of national elections in Guyana.

He reiterated that GECOM should begin preparations for general and regional elections later this year rather than discussing house to house registration.

According Gunraj, the necessity of holding general elections in Guyana in a specific time frame is much more important that taking a decision to commence house to house registration.

He lamented GECOM’s refusal to prepare for elections despite the passage of a no-confidence resolution in December last year. Guyana’s constitution states that elections must be held within three months of the passage of the motion.