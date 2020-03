The People’s Progressive Party/Civic has won Region Three with a total of 47, 855 votes as the results were released earlier today by the Returning Officer.

APNU secured 23, 811 votes while Change Guyana received 318; PRP, 135; TCI, 80; TNM 56 and URP 43.

A total of 72,942 persons would have cast their ballots in Region Three (Essequibo Island, West Demerara) on Monday. A total of 100,758 electors were on the OLE.