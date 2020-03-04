Region Four RO rushed to hospital; verification of SOPs further delayed

The Returning Officer for Region Four (Demerara Mahaica) Clairmont Mingo has been rushed to a city hospital after complaining of feeling unwell.

The incident happened at GECOM’s Media Centre Ashmin’s Building, Hadfield and High Streets, Georgetown.

This move is likely to further delay the verification of the Statements of Poll for the district.



GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (CEO) Yolanda Ward confirmed that the RO is unwell. With regards to the hold up of the verification of the SOPs, Ward said an update will be communicated to be media shortly. “I cannot advise on this now. When I have the necessary guidance I will update,” she informed reporters.



While several other regions have completed their activity and declared their respective results, Mingo last night claimed tiredness and pulled the plug on the exercise.

The intention was to resume this morning.