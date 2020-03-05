PPP/C releases SOPs for Region 4

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is inviting everyone to view the tabulated Statements of Poll (SoPs) for Region Four (Demerara Mahaica).

The verification of these SOPs has been stalled at least five times so far since Elections Day on March 2, 2020.

In releasing the SOPs, the PPP/C said these are public documents that should be made available for public scrutiny by everyone.

“We must protect the will of the people against the rogue elements within GECOM, who are attempting to manipulate the tabulation of the Region 4 votes using fake spreadsheets,” the party said.

The SOPs can be viewed at: https://region4sopsinformation.com/