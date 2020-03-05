Miner shot dead after fight at bar in Mahdia

Twenty-four-year-old Akeem Caesar of Wismar, Linden was shot and killed at Blackwater Backdam, Kanawaruk, Mahdia on Wednesday evening.

Based on reports received, the now dead man was at a shop imbibing with friends when an argument broke out between him a male known as “Selwin” which resulted in a physical encounter.

They were however, parted by a miner but as the victim and the said miner were reportedly standing on the road conversing, a male armed with a shotgun confronted them.

The gunman then allegedly shot Caesar once in the left foot, gun-butted him in the head and fled the scene.

The injured man was taken to Mahdia District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspect, a security guard who goes by the alias ” Tallman” is currently being sought.