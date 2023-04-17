PPP/C Better Hope/LBI submits ‘experienced, youthful’ list for LGE polls

The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) is planning on beating the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) handsomely in the upcoming Local Government Polls as it submitted what was described as the ‘winning list’ to the sub-office of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) at the Montrose Primary School this morning.

Beaming with excitement, Party Campaign Manager and Candidate for the Better Hope/LBI Local Authority Area, Zaman Shaw said that the party list of candidates boasts a wealth of experience, youthfulness and seasoned professionals who are committed to continuing the community development and hard work in the area.

“Women, youth and experience are all components of the PPP ‘winning’ list of candidates. We will beat the APNU handsomely. We are committed. We are strong. We understand the issues affecting our communities. We will work to solve them together,” Shaw said with the party flag in his hand.

Meanwhile, Career Journalist and Media Professional, Michael Younge was also a candidate for the PPP/C in the area.

He said that the PPP/C had the right vision for development and needed strong supportive candidates who would do the party’s work in building strong, safer and unified communities.

He also added that Better Hope, Success, LBI, Pigeon Island and all of Guyana are not going to be left out of development as he was certain that the policies and programmes of the PPP will reach the intended beneficiaries.

“I have always had a fascination for politics and community development. I decided that the time is now and here to do something for the community that I’m living in. The Better Hope/NDC has a rich diversity of candidates from every walk of life on the list of which I am part. We have women, youths and vibrant minds to push the President’s One Guyana mantra forward because I believe in unity and togetherness. Our young people must be involved in the affairs of the country at every level,” he said.

Other candidates and party supporters were present at this morning’s parade including former Minister of Health and Parliamentarian, Dr Leslie Ramsammy, PPP/C Member of Parliament Sheila Veersammy and the Chairman of Better Hope /LBI Neighbourhood Democratic Council Sheik Samsair.

The PPP has its eyes on winning 18 seats in the local authority area.

--- ---