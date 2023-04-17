Bids open for construction of St. Mary’s Secondary, St George’s High schools

As part of the government’s relentless drive to ensure equitable access to education countrywide, more emphasis is being placed on achieving universal secondary education.

As such, the Ministry of Education has invited sealed bids for the construction and furnishing of St George’s High and St Mary’s Secondary schools.

St George’s High, which was destroyed by a fire of electrical origin in July 2022, will be rebuilt at the same location in Georgetown.

Some 421 students, who were displaced are being accommodated at various schools.

All bids must be delivered on or before May 11th, 2023 at 9:00 am. Bidding will be conducted through the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

All qualified suppliers are welcome to participate in the bidding process, which will follow the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) guidelines outlined in the Procurement Act, 2003, and Regulations 2004.

All bidders must have a pre-bid meeting and site visit on April 25, 2023, at 10:00 am in the ministry’s boardroom, 26 Brickdam, Stabroek.

The government has made significant investments in the education sector since assuming office in August 2020 to attain this milestone.

In this year’s budget alone, some $12.4 billion was injected to enhance education infrastructure countrywide.

The administration has committed $94.4 billion to the education sector to ensure students have access to high-quality education throughout the country.

