Porter dies in EBE accident

A 58-year-old porter, who was sitting on top a pile of wooden posts being transported by a tractor and trailer, is now dead after the trailer toppled along a trail located on the East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

The incident occurred at around 07:30hrs today and involved an unregistered tractor and trailer driven by a 24-year-old resident of Butcher Street, Parika, EBE.

The dead man has been identified as Lyton Hendricks of Pomeroon River.

According to the police, the motor tractor was proceeding west on Hamper Bay Trail with the trailer attached, packed with wallaba posts.

The porter was sitting on top of the posts when the trailer’s right-side wheel went into a hole causing, causing the trailer to topple.

The porter became pinned under the pile of posts.

With the help of public-spirited persons, he was taken out from under the pile taken to the Hamper Bay Boat landing and later transported to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver has been placed in custody pending further investigations.