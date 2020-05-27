Port Mourant Hospital to begin taking samples for COVID-19 tests

A mobile testing unit has been established in the compound of the Port Mourant Hospital and it will become the first facility in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) to conduct screening and sample collection for COVID-19.

Just like the mobile testing units in other parts of the country, this facility is equipped with staff who will screen members of the public and where necessary, samples will be extracted to be sent to the National Reference Laboratory in Georgetown for testing.

Results will be available within 48hrs to 72hrs.

Medical personnel will also make a determination on whether persons should be quarantined pending the availability of the results.

When the results are available, respective individuals will be notified and advised about their next step.

The facility will be opened from 09:00hrs to 15:00hrs daily.

Operations will begin tomorrow.