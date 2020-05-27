51 vendors fined $5000. each for not wearing face mask

The Georgetown Mayor City Council (M&CC) is stepping up efforts to ensure that vendors comply with the necessary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier today, the Council stated that fifty-one (51) vendors, who were found operating without a face mask, were fined $5000. each. These vendors were found operating at Albouystown, Stabroek, and Bourda markets.

“The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown implores all citizens to observe the COVID-19, precautionary guidelines set out by the Ministry of Public Health. We have to work together to beat COVID-19,” the M&CC said.

On May 4, City Hall had announced a series of measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 which both vendors and shoppers must follow.

Both shoppers and vendors, once operating in the Municipal Markets, are required to wear a face mask.

City Hall said a limited amount of shoppers will be allowed to enter each market at a given time and as persons exit, others will be allowed to enter.

City Hall said Social Distancing of six feet (6ft) must be adhere to. Absolutely no crowding/large gathering at stalls is permitted. Stall Holders are asked to regulate this activity and will be held accountable for any breaches.