COVID-19 Advisory for Guyanese stranded overseas

Following a special meeting last Friday, the National COVID-19 Task Force announced that within the controlled re-entry policy, the Task Force has approved the return of approximately 300 Guyanese nationals who are stranded overseas and who have registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via Guyanese Embassies, High Commissions and Honourary Consuls.

According to the Task Force, this approval encompasses Guyana nationals in Trinidad and Tobago and in New York, New Jersey, Florida and other states in the United States of America and also in other countries; and is subject to certain strict conditions.

The following Advisory was issued today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Guyana):

Kindly be advised that Guyanese who are overseas and who have been approved to return to Guyana or who are desirous of returning to Guyana are required to complete the form at the link (https://www.minfor.gov.gy/…/…/05/Repatriation-Form_Final.pdf) and submit same to their closest diplomatic mission or directly to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

