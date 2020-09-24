Ponzi Scheme couple released from prison

Cuban national Yuri Garcia-Dominguez and his Guyanese wife, Ateeka Ishmael have been released from prison, their lawyer Dexter Todd confirmed.

The duo is facing over 70 charges in relation to an alleged Ponzi Scheme which swindled millions of dollars from thousands of Guyanese.

According to their attorney, the couple was released on bail in the sum of over $30M.

They have to lodge their passports and will have to report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters.

Garcia-Dominguez and his wife are the principals of the company, Accelerated Capital Firm Incorporation (ACFI) which collected monies from persons with a promise that they will receive attractive returns on their investments, through FOREX trading.

However, the operations came crumbling down after some investments started to complain that they have not received their monthly installments.

The situation was brought to the attention of the new PPP/C Government which immediately launched an investigation into the matter.

To date, local authorities have been unable to recover the monies the couple would have taken from Guyanese.