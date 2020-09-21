“Ponzi Scheme” couple asks court to order discontinuation of charges against them

Cuban national Yuri Garcia-Dominguez and his wife, Ateeka Ishmael have moved to the High Court seeking an order of prohibition against the acting Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie from instituting or continuing to institute further charges against them.

The couple is currently facing over 70 charges in relation to swindling dozens of Guyanese of millions of dollars in a major Ponzi Scheme, and they are also under investigation for money laundering.

The duo are said to be the principals of Accelerated Capital Firm Inc (ACFI), the company involved in the Ponzi Scheme.

Already, the couple is facing approximately 72 charges for obtaining monies by false pretence, and they are alleged to have swindled in excess of $197 million from Guyanese.

While they were granted bail in excess of the $27.8 million on some the charges, they were remanded to prison on the other charges.

The High Court has refused to grant them bail on those charges, despite several applications.

In judicial review proceedings filed by their lawyer, Dexter Todd, the Commissioner of Police, Director of Public Prosecutions, Shalimar Ali-Hack and Attorney General Anil Nandlall have been listed at the Respondents.

The couple who resides at Track A Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD), is asking the court for an order of prohibition against the Commissioner of Police from continuing the prosecution of criminal charges already instituted against them.

They are also seeking another order of prohibition against the Commissioner of Police restraining him from commanding or inviting private investors who are contracted with Accelerated Capital Firm Incorporated (ACFI) based on a contract executed between them.

In addition, they are asking for an order of prohibition against Attorney General restraining him from issuing or continuing to issue or directing or to direct the Special Organised Crime Unit, Financial Intelligence Unit, Guyana Securities Council, Central Bank and the Guyana Police Force from investigating or continuing to investigate the contracts and terms of the contracts between them and the investors.

This matter is fixed for hearing before High Court Judge Fidela Corbin-Lincoln.