Man who fell asleep behind the wheel and caused death of woman granted bail

A 44-year-old man was today released on $200,000 bail on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Feroz Mohamed, a father of one of Zeeburg New Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Zamila Ally-Seepaul at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

According to his lawyer, Bernard Da Silva, Mohamed is employed as a contractor with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), and he had fallen asleep behind the wheel of the car he was driving at the time of the fatal crash.

It is alleged that on September 19, 2020 at Zeeburg Public Road, WCD, he drove the motorcar in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing death of 39-year-old Somattie Persaud, a fish vendor.

According to Police, the woman, who resides at Lot 75 Mandal Street Zeeburg, WCD, and was at them time riding a pedal cyclist was struck down by a hire car driven by Mohamed.

Reports are that the woman was cycling west on the southern side of the Zeeburg Public Road, while the motor car was proceeding in the same direction behind her, when Mohamed reportedly fell asleep but awoke when he felt an impact.

The driver told Police as he exited his vehicle, he observed that he was stationary at a concrete fence on the southern side of the road, and a female with a pedal cycle was seen lying on the southern grass parapet motionlessly, with injuries about her body.

The woman was picked up by the driver, along with public-spirited citizens, and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where she succumbed whilst receiving treatment. A breathalyser test was conducted on him but no trace of alcohol was found in his breath.

Mohamed will make his next court appearance on November 5, 2020.