Political activist’s ID found in car with 151lbs of ganja

The national identification card of a Berbice political activist was discovered in a car which was found with over 68.6 kilograms (150lbs) of marijuana on Tuesday evening.

Reports are that about 22:30h on Tuesday in the vicinity of Rotterdam, East Bank Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), a party of Police ranks on mobile patrol conducted a search on a motor wagon bearing registration number HC 4483 and found four white bulky salt bags and two brown bulky salt bags containing 31 parcels wrapped in transparent plastic.

The Police said a thorough search was then conducted of the motorcar and numerous documents were found including two drivers’ licences, one provisional licence and one national ID card all in favour of a political activist of West Canje, Berbice.

The driver reportedly abandoned the car on a dam when he saw the Police approaching. The car has since been impounded. Up to press time, no one has been arrested as the investigation continues.