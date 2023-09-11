Police to pursue suspension of driver’s licences, revocation of fitness certificates for drivers caught speeding on new highway

In a bid to clamp down on recklessness on the country’s roadways, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has released a list of the top offenders in the past 90 days on the new Mandela to Eccles highway, where speeding cameras were installed.

The highest recorded speed was 154km/h by vehicle PKK 7558, registered to Delroy Cornette. Coming in second at 151km/h was vehicle PKK 4668, registered to Richardo Bodhnarine.

Meanwhile, the highest repeat offender is vehicle PJJ 4274, registered to Nicholas Brathwaite, who was caught speeding 69 times.

Notable names on the offender’s list include a vehicle registered to Edward B. Beharry and Company Limited which clocked a speed of 140km/h; a vehicle belonging to the Guyana Telephone Telegraph company which travelled at 129km/h; and a vehicle registered with Hand in Hand Insurance which sped at 122km/h.

The Police Force said it has since summoned the drivers. In addition to be placed before the courts, the Force said they will endeavour to publish their names and photos.

Moreover, the Force said it will push to have their licences suspended and certifications of fitness revoked, where applicable.

