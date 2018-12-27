Police seeking help in identifying man stabbed to death on Hadfield St

A male known only as ‘Overdose’ was last Saturday found lying on Hadfield Street, Georgetown bleeding from a suspected stab wound to his stomach.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation but died shortly after while receiving medical attention.

According to the Police, a prime suspect who goes by the alias “Nick-Knock” of Stevedore Housing Scheme, is being sought.

The Guyana Police Force says it is seeking the assistance of family members or relatives to come forward and identify the victim so as to allow for an autopsy.

The body is presently at Lyken’s Funeral Home.

No motive was provided for the man’s killing as authorities continue their investigation.

Below is a graphic image of the dead man for identification purposes, viewer discretion is advised.