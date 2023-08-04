Police revoke Certificate of Fitness for 10 trucks during EBD operation  

The Guyana Police Force on Friday morning held a Traffic Enforcement Exercise along the Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) which saw the revocation of Certificate of Fitness for 10 motor lorries. In addition, 21 cases were made out against truck drivers.

The operation was led by Sergeant Haynes, Corporal Halley and comprised a number of ranks.

The offenses are as follow:

Maintenance of tyre – 5

Unlighted Motor vehicle (rear) – 4

Unlighted Motor vehicle (front) – 2

Faulty packing of load – 4

Breach of Condition of Prescribed Fitness – 6

This exercise was conducted following a collision between a Police car and a truck on the Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara on Wednesday which has left Senior Police Superintendent Mahendra Singh, Commander of Regional Division 4B, injured.

That accident, which occurred at approximately 06:15h, involved GPF motor pickup PAC 5254 and motor lorry GAE 38, belonging to Ashoka Buildcon Limited of GUYSUCO Compound, La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara.

It was reported that the pickup was being driven by 31-year-old Police Constable Ellery Mason of Regional 4B Headquarters, and it was taking Commander Singh in a southerly direction to a Presidential engagement. The motor lorry was being operated by 29-year-old Romel Benjamin of Lovely Lass Village, West Coast Berbice, and it was travelling at high speed in a northbound direction on the western side of the Friendship Public Road.

As the lorry attempted to overtake a line of traffic on the eastern side of the road, it veered into the path of the Police pickup, which was travelling without any flashing lights or sirens, and a collision resulted between the right-side front portion of both vehicles.

The impact caused extensive damage to both vehicles, and public-spirited citizens came to the aid of Commander Singh and the Police driver, who were transported to the Diamond Diagnostic Center for medical attention. The driver of the motor lorry was examined by a doctor on duty at the center, and later referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a broken right leg and left wrist.

Commander Singh was also taken to the GPHC, where he was treated for multiple abrasions about his body.

