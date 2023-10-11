Police probing attempted murder in Bartica

Detectives in Regional Police Division Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) are investigating the attempted murder of 32-year-old Rapheal Schroeder, a labourer of Third Avenue Bartica, allegedly by his drinking buddy, a 53-year-old miner of Four Miles Housing Scheme, Bartica.

The incident occurred at about 02:15hrs today at Third Street Bartica, where the victim and suspect were imbibing alcohol together when they got into a heated argument.

The 53-year-old suspect, during the argument, armed himself with a knife and dealt the victim a stab to the neck, causing him (victim) to receive injuries.

The victim was escorted to the Bartica Regional Hospital by public-spirited persons, where he was examined by a doctor and admitted as a patient in a serious condition.

Police ranks subsequently apprehended the suspect, who admitted to the offence. He was arrested and escorted to the Bartica Police Station, where he was placed into custody.

