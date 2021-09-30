Police launches probe after man posts ex-girlfriend’s nudes on TikTok

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has launched an investigation into a report made by a 21-year-old woman that her nudes were posted on the social media platform TikTok by her former boyfriend.

The report was made on Wednesday at the Leonora Police Station against a man of Albouystown, Georgetown.

The woman explained that she shared an intimate relationship with suspect and during the relationship, she had sent nude photos and videos of herself from her cellular phone to the suspect’s cellular phone.

Earlier this month, the suspect accused her of being unfaithful and as such she opted to end the relationship. The woman related that the suspect did not comply and threatened to post all of her nude photos and videos on social media.

On Monday, the woman said she was scrolling through videos on TikTok when she noticed several nude photos and videos of herself posted on the suspect’s profile.

An investigation is underway.