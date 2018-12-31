Police issued wanted bulletin for known fraudster

The police have issued a wanted bulletin for 43-year-old Allan Robert Gates also called Clive De Nobrega of Lot 440 Pineapple Street, East Ruimveldt and of Lot 8 St. Ann’s Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice and also of Sandhill, Demerara River.

He is wanted for questioning in relation to a fraud committed on Waheeda Ramcharran on February 2, 2018.

Gates is no stranger to the courts and the police. He was slapped with several fraud charges in the past and would have severed time in prison for same.

Gates would have collected millions by falsely pretending that he was in a position to acquire motor vehicles for persons knowing same to be false.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Gates is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-1389, 227-2128, 911 or the nearest police station.