A 33-year-old resident of Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown was arrested on Sunday evening with an unlicensed 9MM pistol without magazine.

According to police, ranks of ‘A’ Division acted on information and went to a drinking bar on Cemetery Road, East La Penitence, Georgetown where they conducted a search on several persons during which the gun was unearthed.

The man was taken into police custody as the police institute charges.