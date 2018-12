A 21-year-old vendor of Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara was on Sunday evening arrested after he was found with an unlicensed handgun and six live rounds of ammunition.

Based on reports received, police acting on intelligence went to a car wash at West Road, Sparendaam, ECD where they conducted a search on the young man during which the items were unearthed.

The illegal gun and ammunition have been confiscated and the young man is being processed for court.