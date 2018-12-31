Guyanese arraigned with murder of Brazilian farmer

A 37-year-old farmer of Moco Moco Village, Central Rupununi, Region 9 (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo) was on Monday arraigned with murder when he appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

Darrel Williams was not required to plea to the charge which stated that on December 25, 2018 at Moco Moco Village, Central Rupununi he murdered, Elvis Aulicio.

The court heard that on the day in question, the now dead man and the accused were imbibing at a birthday celebration when Williams accused Aulicio of stealing a haversack. Aulicio denied the allegation which resulted in Williams becoming annoyed.

Williams reported armed himself with knife and dealt the now dead man one blow to the neck. He them made good his escape.

The injured man succumbed to his injuries. However, the suspect was arrested and charged. He will usher in the New Year in prison and will make his next court appearance on January 17 in Lethem.