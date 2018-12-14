Police hunt Chinese National involved in Annandale fatal accident

Traffic Chief, Linden Isles has confirmed that the Police are currently hunting a Chinese National in the fatal hit and run accident which occurred at Annandale on Sunday last.

Isles told the Inews that the identity of the man was revealed after the vehicle that was involved in the accident was discovered hidden in a makeshift bond at Mon Repos, ECD on Thursday.

The silver Hiace Pitbull Minibus was found covered with a tarpaulin. The vehicle after inspection had an indentation on the right side light and the rear view mirror was completely broken. The vehicle was taken to the police station where it was impounded.

This online publication also received information which indicated that the suspect along with his girlfriend is currently attempting to flee the country via Suriname.

On Sunday last Karchand Khemraj, 15, of Lot 44 Annandale Public Road, ECD and Razid Shaw, 16, of Lot 35 Annandale Public Road, ECD were heading home from the shop when they were struck down by a minibus which drove away.

Khemraj succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention while Shaw admitted in a critical state.

His condition remains the same up to early this morning. Investigators are ongoing.