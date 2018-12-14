Windies’ Shai Hope awarded Man-of-the-Series in Bangladesh

West Indies cricketer Shai Hope was today awarded the Man of the Series trophy, following the third one-day international (ODI) between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

The trophy was accompanied by a US$2,000 prize.

Bangladesh beat West Indies by eight wickets in the third and final one-day international to win the three-match series 2-1.

Hope fought a lone battle for the West Indies, scoring his second successive hundred of the series but it was in vain as no other batsman provided support.

Fresh from an unbeaten 146 off 144 balls in the previous match, he struck another unconquered knock of 108 off 131 to prop up the visitors, taking his tally in the series to 297 runs.

However, West Indies could score just 198 in their stipulated 50 overs after Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan recorded his career best figure of 4-29.

Bangladesh won the first match by five wickets on Sunday before West Indies levelled the series with a four-wicket win in the second match two days later. (ESPNCricinfo)