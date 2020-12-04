Police Force announces new measures to ease traffic congestion on EBD

Press Statement from the Guyana Police Force

Following a meeting with the General Manager of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, Mr. Rawlston Adams, Deputy Commissioner “Operations” (ag) Mr. Clifton Hicken, Police Commander Region 3, Senior Superintendent Errol Watts and other representatives, the Guyana Police Force wishes to notify the general public that effective Monday December 7, 2020, from 06:15hrs – 07:00hrs, the Demerara Harbour Bridge will be closed to traffic heading to West Demerara on Mondays-Fridays.

This decision taken to facilitate two lanes of east bound traffic on the bridge is in an effort to reduce congestion during the peak period.

The Force also wishes to urge persons travelling from West Demerara to make use of this arrangement in an effort to ease the buildup of traffic along the East and West Banks of Demerara.

All other traffic arrangements in place remains the same.