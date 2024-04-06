Police find AK-47 ammo at home of alleged DV offender

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

A 36-year-old man of Middle Walk, Buxton, East Coast Demerara who allegedly assaulted and threatened his child’s mother with a gun is now in Police custody after ranks who were attending to the report, found 15 live (7.62 × 39) AK ammunition rounds at his residence.

At about 23:45hrs, Police ranks in Regional Division 4’C’ responded to the report of Domestic Violence at the mentioned addressed where the reporter further informed the ranks that the suspect who assaulted her, also pointed a gun at her when he heard her talking to the Police on the phone.

The 36-year-old suspect was contacted, told of the offence, cautioned and arrested. A subsequent search of the premises was conducted, during which ranks found a magazine with 15 live (7.62 × 39) AK rounds of ammunition. Checks were made for the firearm but it was not found.

The said ammunition was photographed, taken possession of, and escorted to the Vigilance Police Station where it was processed for latent prints and lodged.

The suspect is in custody pending further investigation.

--- ---