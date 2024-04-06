SOCU arrests alleged fraudster; victims urged come forward

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) wishes to inform the public that Dave Rajeshwar Persaud, called David Persaud or Raj Persaud, for whom a Wanted Bulletin was issued, was apprehended by SOCU and is presently in custody.

SOCU is kindly asking persons who were allegedly defrauded by this individual or anyone associated with him to contact the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) by telephone at 592-225-3079 and come forward to make reports and give statements so the lawful course of action can be taken.

All information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

