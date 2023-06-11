Police find 6lbs ganja in car on WCB Road

Police ranks on mobile patrol in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) unearthed a quantity of marijuana in a motorcar on the West Coast Berbice Public Road.

The discovery was made at about 17:30h on Friday along the Lichfield Public Road, WCB.

According to police reports, the ranks were on patrol duty when motorcar PAB 3518 overtook them in a dangerous manner. Weldaad Police Station was alerted and the said motorcar was pulled over.

The motorcar was searched and a haversack containing five parcels wrapped with transparent plastic, all containing suspected cannabis was discovered in the back seat.

No one claimed ownership hence all the occupants in the vehicle were arrested and placed in custody while the suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to six pounds (2.724 kgs).

Police say investigations are continuing.

