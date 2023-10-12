Police engage bar owners to assist with preventing DUIs, road fatalities

Police officers across the country are engaging with bar owners to educate them about the important role they play in helping to curb road accidents and fatalities.

On Wednesday, bar owners in Amelia’s Ward Station District in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) attended a presentation by Lance Corporal Joseph, Constable Prince, and two traffic wardens.

During the lecture, the bar owners were advised to keep a close eye on drivers who are consuming significant amounts of alcohol. Further, the bar owners and supervisors were asked to advise drivers who consume large amounts of alcohol to have a designated driver.

They were also told to allow deejays to advise drivers to park correctly and not obstruct traffic.

Similar exercises are being conducted in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), according to Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus.

Specifically, he explained, these sensitisation campaigns are held when there are big social events.

“Especially when they have big social events, so as to encourage road users to be cautious and don’t drink and drive.”

The National Assembly last year passed amendments to the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, as well as the Intoxicating Liquor Licensing (Amendment) Bill, toughening up on the penalties for drunk drivers and the bars that serve them.

Among other things, the updated laws provide for any person who causes the death of another person by the driving of a motor vehicle on the road or other public place while under the influence of drink or a drug to such an extent as to be incapable of having proper control of the vehicle shall be guilty of motor manslaughter and shall be liable on conviction on indictment to a term of imprisonment of not less than ten years.

It also puts a three-year ban on persons convicted under it, from obtaining or holding a driver’s licence after their release from prison. A second conviction of a similar offence will lead to the person being permanently disqualified. During the court process, the suspect will also be required to surrender their licence – failure of which will result in a fine of $100,000 or imprisonment for three months.

Meanwhile, it has also been introduced that the penalty for driving under the influence and losing control of your vehicle be increased from its current $30,000 to $60,000 fine/imprisonment for 12 months, to $200,000 for first-time offenders and $300,000 for second time offenders.

Section 39G also amends the Principal Act’s description of the prescribed alcohol limit. As a result of this amendment, prescribed limit now means breath alcohol concentration of 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath or blood alcohol concentration means 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

Meanwhile, liquor establishments can also face heavy fines for selling alcohol to persons who are already intoxicated and then drink and drive.

The new law mandates that bar owners not sell alcohol to persons who are likely to drive, prohibit drunken patrons from driving or, in cases where they know one of their patrons is about to drive, inform the nearest Police station.

Additionally, bars are required to post signs warning against drinking and driving, on their premises, as well as making regular announcements on the premises against persons drinking and driving.

--- ---