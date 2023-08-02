Police Commander, driver injured in EBD collision

Police Commander of Regional Division 4 (B), Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh, and his driver were injured in an accident at Friendship, East Bank Demerara, this morning.

The ‘serious accident’ occurred at around 06:15h today on the Friendship Public Road, EBD, involving motor Pickup PAC 5254, owned by the Guyana Police Force, and a motor lorry GAE 38, owned by Ashoka Buildcon Limited of GUYSUCO Compound, La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara.

The Force pickup was driven by Ellery Mason, a 31-year-old Police Constable stationed at the Regional 4B (East Bank Demerara) Headquarters. Romel Benjamin, a 29-year-old Truck Driver from Lovely Lass Village, West Coast Berbice, drove the Motor Lorry.

According to police reports, the Motor Lorry was proceeding North along the western side of Friendship Public Road at a fast rate while the Force motor Pickup was proceeding in the opposite direction without flashlights and siren, heading on a Presidential engagement when the Lorry started overtaking a line of traffic on the eastern side of the road and ended up into the path of the Police Pickup.

The right side front of the Lorry collided with the right side front of the Police pickup vehicle, and as a result of the collision, both vehicles received extensive damage.

Commander Singh and the Police driver received injuries, and they were both picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center.

The driver was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was further seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted a patient suffering from a broken right leg and left wrist.

Commander Singh was also taken to the GPHC, where he was also seen and examined by a doctor on duty, treated and admitted a patient suffering from multiple abrasions about the body.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the Lorry, but no trace of alcohol was found in his system.

He was served with a Notice of Intended Prosecution, and he is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.

