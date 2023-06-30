PM Phillips lauds US as longstanding development partner

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips hailed the United States of America (USA) for its significant contributions as a longstanding development partner.

The Prime Minister was at the time delivering the feature address at a reception held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown, to commemorate the USA’s 247th anniversary of independence.

He emphasised that since Guyana’s independence, the US has been recognised as a strategic partner, with shared values and common interests.

“Our shared values and common interests have allowed for the deepening of our bilateral relations and have provided an opportunity for our two states to collaborate in projects and programmes related to economic growth, development, security, enhancement of education, health, youth development and restoration of our governance and democratic institutions, which was of critical importance when almost two years ago, the democracy of our nation and the will of the people were under threat.”

The Prime Minister acknowledged that this friendship has resulted in a strong, reliable, and strategic partnership. It has significantly improved the socio-economic conditions in Guyana, impacting human resource development, capacity building, knowledge and skills transfer, as well as fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Senior Government Official also lauded the United States on its principles of global leadership.

“The United States has become the standard bearer for democracy and good governance within the region, in this hemisphere. As we reflect on the stellar contribution of your country to promoting peace and security across the world, there is much to be celebrated on the occasion of this significant milestone.”

In relation to food security cooperation, the Prime Minister acknowledged the massive food security agenda in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the efforts being made to reduce the region’s food import bill to 25 per cent by 2025.

“We are pleased to note the United States Caribbean Food Security Committee as part of the hemispheric approach, making significant strides in mapping out a framework agenda that will give impetus to the efforts to advance food and nutrition security.”

Regarding health, the Senior Government official stated that there is also a need for special emphasis to be placed on the efficient and effective delivery of health services, and strategic coordination for pandemic preparedness.

In closing, the Prime Minister toasted to, “The health of the President of the United States of America, to the prosperity and well-being of the American people, to stronger and closer ties between the United States of America and the peoples of our two countries.”

Outgoing US Ambassador to Guyana, HE Sarah-Ann Lynch, who also delivered remarks at the event, praised Guyana’s contribution to regional food security and its first-ever membership in the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member.

She also emphasised the role of nations like the US in promoting the importance of democratic norms to other nations.

“These are strong signs, ladies and gentlemen, of confidence by the international community that Guyana wants to contribute to regional and global efforts to strengthen international partnership, the rule of law and to promote peace and stability around the globe,” she stated. [DPI]

