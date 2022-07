Bolstering an already strong team on paper, the Trinbago Knight Riders opted for the likes of Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip and Terrence Hinds in Rounds, 13, 14 and 15 of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) player draft.

In their emerging players slots, the Knight Riders have boosted their squad with Leonardo Julien and Shaaron Lewis.

TKR was the final team to complete their 2022 squad for the Hero CPL’s 10th edition.