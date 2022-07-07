Hope, Blackwood headline Warriors’ draft picks

Local franchise, the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW), has completed their 17-member Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) squad, with a number of regional stars.

Shai Hope headlines the Warriors’ draft picks, being scooped up in Round 8. Jermain Blackwood also heads to the Land of Many Waters, being drafted in Round 12.

In Round 13, Veerasammy Permaul heads home to Guyana, after a few years with the Jamaica Tallawahs franchise, in recent years.

Ronsford Beaton makes his return to the Regional T20 franchise tournament, being the Warriors’ Round 15 pick.

For their emerging players, Under-19 Cricket World Cup centurion, Matthew Nandu was drafted in Round 16, while Berbice’s Junior Sinclair also earned his maiden call up to the local franchise in Round 17.

The remainder of the Warriors’ franchise reads: Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Tabraiz Shamsi, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Colin Ingram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Paul Stirling, Heinrich Klassen, Keemo Paul, and Gudakesh Motie.