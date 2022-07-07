CPL Player Draft Update: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Squad

Defending Champions, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, during the ongoing Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Player draft, have opted for some familiar faces and their full quota of emerging players to complete their 2022 team.

Joshua Da Silva and Jon Russ Jagessar have been drafted, after playing for the team in their 2021 championship year.

The West Indies’ first-ever St Marteen player, Keacy Carty, has also been drafted by the Patriots.

Their emerging players include Kelvin Pittman and Jaden Carmichael.