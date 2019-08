An accident involving two Route 32 minibuses – BTT 4542 and BTT 4448, earlier today (Friday), in the vicinity of Philadelphia, East Bank Essequibo, has left several persons seriously injured.

INews understands that those injured had to be rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for medical attention.

These photos captured by the West Demerara Road Safety Council show the extent of the damage to the two minibuses.

(More details coming later)