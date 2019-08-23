‘Book your spot now!’ …Cricket fans urged to secure CPL tickets early

Guyanese cricket fans are being urged to secure their tickets early so that they do not miss out on the action at this year’s “Biggest Party in Sport” where some of the of the most popular names in T20 cricket compete at the National Stadium at Providence.

The Ticket Sales Office at 238 Camp and Quamina Streets in Georgetown opened its doors on Monday.

Organisers have reported that ticket sales are progressing smoothly and those who have not already bought their tickets are being asked to do so in order to avoid the last-minute rush.

The CPL Ticket Office will be open on weekdays from 8am to 5pm; on Saturdays from 9am to 5pm, and on Sundays from 9am to 2pm. As per usual, tickets for the Red and Green stands are priced at Gy$5000, while Orange stand tickets are priced at Gy$3000. Tickets for the Grass Mound remain at Gy $2000.

The tickets currently on sale are for the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ match against St. Lucia Zouks on September 5; vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots on September 7; and vs the Barbados Tridents on September 8.

It is important to note that tickets sales for the final two home games — against the Jamaica Tallawahs on October 3 and Trinbago Knight Riders on October 4 — will go on sale from Monday, September 9.

A range of Guyana Amazon Warriors’ merchandise is also on sale at the Camp and Quamina Streets office. In addition to replica T-shirts, fans can also buy hats, flags, whistles, bags, cricket gear, and even phone cases, which are all available.

Further information can be obtained from the Ticket Office on telephone numbers 592 – 231-5344, 502-0448 or 502-0454.