CJIA Senior Manager charged for sexual assault

Senior Airport Manager at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Andrew Kellman was earlier today granted bail in the sum of $70,000 when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged for sexual assault.

He was accused of kissing a duty-free staff in his office during a meeting on July 30. He pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read to him.

The victim had claimed that she was inappropriately hugged and kissed on her lips by the accused. In her complaint letter the day after the incident, which was seen by this newspaper, the woman explained that she went to the DCEO to have an issue with her boss’ vehicle resolved.

After a commitment was given to have security remove the clamp on the vehicle, the woman said she got up to leave and the senior official did the same, but walked around his desk to hug her. She recounted that the act was “inappropriate”. She pulled away but the man allegedly kissed her on the lips.

The victim said she immediately turned and headed for the door, but was intercepted by the senior official, who placed his hand on the door to keep it shut and then allegedly kissed her again, for a longer time.

According to the woman, she left afterwards in shock and was so upset about the incident that she vomited all day.

The woman had reported the matter to the airport’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Human Resources Manager and she was assured that the matter would be investigated.

However, months have passed and she had not heard anything; after inquiring she received a WhatsApp message stating that the issue was “addressed” but with no details about any actions being taken.

When further questions posed to the airport Heads went unanswered, the woman reported the matter at the Timehri Police Station. The incident was subsequently reported in the media.

Following reports in the media about the incident, the airport pass of the concessionaire staff was revoked.

The airport later confirmed that a senior official was being investigated for sexual misconduct and was sent on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the complaint.

Nevertheless, a few days later, the DCEO was back on the job while the complainant remained at home.

Kellman was released on $20,000 station bail. Meanwhile, after the conclusion of the investigations, a file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) who recommended that charges be instituted against him.