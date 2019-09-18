Pensioner dies in Corriverton fire

An 85-year-old man perished in a fire at his home at Scottsburg, Corriverton, Region Six.

Stanley Brown, an amputee, was trapped in the upper-flat of a two-storey house he shared with his wife, their daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren.

Brown and his wife Mervette reside in the upper-flat while the others live downstairs.

At the time of the fire which occurred sometime after 06:00hrs, Brown and his wife were upstairs while the grandchildren aged 11 and 18 were downstairs. The mother and father were not at home.

The elder grandchild, Tyrese recalled hearing screams from upstairs.

When he went to inspect, he saw the fire. The teen told this publication that he tried to open the upstairs door to save his grandparents but it was well padlocked.

His grandmother, Mervette, eventually jumped through a window to save her life. Brown remained trapped inside.

Mervette was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has since launched an investigation into the incident. However, it is suspected that the fire might have started from a candle. At the time of the incident, there was blackout in the area. (By: Andrew Carmichael)