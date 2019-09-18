CPL 2019: Lewis and Khan guilty of Code of Conduct breach

During Match 14 of the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League both Evin Lewis of the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Ali Khan of Trinbago Knight Riders were charged by the on-field umpires with breaching Article 2.2.4 of the Code of Conduct – Inappropriate & deliberate physical contact between players in the course of play.

The incident occurred following the third ball of the Super Over being bowled by Ali Khan.

According to CPL, both players pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the following sanctions imposed by Match Referee, Simon Taufel, which are in keeping with the sanctioning guidelines provided for such breaches, at Article 7.3 of the Code:

Evin Lewis – 100% of his match fee

Ali Khan – 75% of his match fee