Pensioner charged for sharing nude photos of estranged lover

A sixty-five-year old man was on Monday granted bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged for sharing nude photos of his estrange lover.

Godfrey Taylor, a martial arts instructor denied the allegation when it was read to him on Monday.

The charge alleged that while Taylor was at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on December 15, 2018, he knowingly and without lawful excuse, exposed the nude photographs of Chendra Sewnarine.

The prosecution team did not object to bail being granted to the Sandy Babb Street resident and order a probation report into the matter.

As such, he was released on $10,000 bail and the matter will call again on March 20.