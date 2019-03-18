Convicted felon slapped with armed robbery, assault charges

A twenty-six-year-old miner was on Monday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan when he made his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court to answer to four charges.

Erwin Ridley of Lot 173 Campbell Street Albouystown, Georgetown denied all four charges when they were read to him.

Police stated that on March 12, 2019 while in the vicinity of Campbell and Sussex Street, Albouystown he wounded police corporal Clive Clerk to prevent apprehension.

It was also alleged that on the same day and location, the defendant assaulted Nigel Reid while he was resisting arrest.

Ridley was also arraigned with two counts of armed robbery committed on Savita Ramlakhan and her husband, Akesh Ramlakhan.

However, police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield opposed bail on the grounds of the seriousness of the allegation and the penalty that it attracts.

In fact, Mansfield informed the court the defendant was previously convicted for armed robbery.

Ridley in an attempt to defend himself told the Chief Magistrate that the matter was not properly investigated and that he was innocent of the charges that were levelled against him.

As such, the Chief Magistrate upheld the prosecution’s submission and remanded the man to prison for the robbery under arms charges. With respect to assaulting the peace offices, he was let off with a warning and self-bail. He will make his next court appearance on March 25.