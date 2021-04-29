Pensioner arrested following marijuana bust at Mahdia

A 74-year-old man has been taken into police custody following the discovery of some 356 grams of marijuana at his home at 111 Miles Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

The drug bust was made on Wednesday by detectives and ranks of the Mahdia Police Station who were conducting a cordon and search exercise at the suspect’s home.

Police Headquarters said during the search, which was conducted in the suspect’s presence, a black plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to cannabis along with $16,300 were found.

The pensioner admitted ownership to the illegal substance, which led to his arrest.

At the Mahdia Police Station, the suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence and it amounted to 356 grams.

The suspect is presently in custody assisting with investigation, pending charges.